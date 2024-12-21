Nic Nemeth Addresses Potential WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Appearance

Nic Nemeth recently spoke with The Daily Star out of the U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Wanted Man” spoke about a potential surprise appearance as a participant in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts:

“I’m trying to think now what music would be better to make everyone go, ‘Oh!’? I don’t know. As much as I’d want to hear my new music, I think we’d play the old stuff, and then maybe the new one on the way out or something. A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that’s so cool. WWE’s killing it right now. To do something fun wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face? That would be awesome. But the most important thing would be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That’s the only reason I’d want to do it. It’d be cool to see some old friends, but most importantly, I just… you know, I left on purpose. Not because I hated that place. They’re killing it right now.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.