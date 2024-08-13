Nic Nemeth Comments On This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

Nic Nemeth (who was Dolph Ziggler in the WWE) commented on this week’s edition of RAW on a Busted Open Radio program. Nemeth praised the show and said the following.

“The entire show was story based. The clips really helped me out, clips from SummerSlam, last week. All these bits and pieces, it was catered to someone who had not watched that show in a while or was tuning in for the first time. So I really appreciated that part.

I was blown away. It was really long-term story based stuff, and I feel it’s probably why the crowd is so hot, so many people are there, people are invested and you get so much more invested in a story, even if it’s a few months. It seems so well story driven.”

You can check out Nemeth’s full review below: