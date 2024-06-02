Nic Nemeth Discusses His Negotiations With AEW, Why He Decided To Work The Indie Scene

Former WWE star and current TNA star Nic Nemeth recently appeared on an episode of the Eyes Up Here podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he had talks with AEW once he become a free agent but he decided to work the independent scene instead.

Nemeth said, “I talked to Tony a long time ago and he was like, ‘Just so you know, you can do anything you want while you work here.’ He wants everyone to have a good time and doing the best possible thing. That’s awesome, and a lot of people did think I was going to AEW, and I love a bunch of people in AEW, I love AEW, Tony’s freaking great. I was just weighing my options and figuring out, I didn’t have a plan. I’ve got this thing in my head. I wanna go and make a name for myself on the independents. Just to see if I can go outside of this New York bubble … I wanna see if I can hang, or be better, or the best everywhere around the world … I just got out of a long term relationship, I’m not looking to get engaged, or engaged to be engaged.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.