Nic Nemeth Discusses TNA Wrestling’s Approach Compared To WWE And AEW

During an interview with RG Bros Entertainment, TNA Wrestling Champion Nic Nemeth spoke about his dedication to promoting the TNA brand and expanding its reach to a broader audience.

“Every once in a while, people are like, ‘Hey, we love Impact, we love the pay-per-views, we watch what you’re doing’ and then someone will go, ‘I follow you on social media, I’ve watched everything you’ve ever done, do you still wrestle?’ I go, ‘Ugh, come on man.’ I go, ‘Bro, AXS TV, YouTube, TNA plus app, check out the show.’

I’m telling you, if you like wrestling and you watch the show, you’re going to be instantly engulfed in it because the infrastructure is there, the story lines are there, the talent is through the roof. Sometimes people say AEW is a little fast with stuff, sometimes WWE goes way too slow in molasses with the same predictable stuff, we are someone that I feel like we’re this happy medium of, you check out, you don’t know what’s going to happen one day, then you see the slow progression of a story and you know where they’re going and then the other half, you don’t know who’s gonna show up, you don’t know who’s gonna be fighting for the title, you don’t know who’s going to show up in my match against Joe Hendry at Genesis in the main event.”



(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)