Nic Nemeth Joins The Cast Of “Busted Open” On SiriusXM

On today’s episode of “Busted Open” on SiriusXM, two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth joined hosts Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray to announce Nemeth as “Busted Open’s” newest co-host. He will make his “Busted Open” debut this Friday, March 15 (9 am – noon ET).

Watch a video of LaGreca, Dreamer, Bully and Nemeth making the announcement on the show here: https://twitter.com/BustedOpenRadio/status/1767980834617782320

Best known for his tenure with WWE from 2004–2023, where he performed as Dolph Ziggler, Nemeth is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, former NXT Champion and currently holds the title of IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion.

“Busted Open” airs Monday-Saturday from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156 in the car and also streaming the SiriusXM app), bringing the latest news, analysis and interviews with top stars from the world of professional wrestling.

For more information on SiriusXM Fight Nation, including audio clips, host bios and a schedule of programming, please visit SiriusXM.com/FightNationSXM.

Follow “Busted Open” on Twitter @BustedOpenRadio and SiriusXM Fight Nation on Instagram @SiriusXMFightNation.