Nic Nemeth Looks Back On Working With Shane McMahon

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including Vince McMahon being authentic in his Netflix series.

Nemeth said, “I didn’t think he expected any other news to happen while they were filming it that would, in the negative sense, so he really opened himself up.”

On seeing McMahon’s humanity in the series:

“Just seeing a somewhat human side. I believed it. I bought it. Whether he’s telling the truth or not, it seemed like this is real; he wants to make his father proud, he wanted to take over. He just wanted to hear, ‘Hey, you’re doing great with this business.’ And then you watch it go full circle with Shane.”

On his experiences working with Shane McMahon:

“[Shane] had all these ideas when I was around him. It was awesome. It was like a breath of fresh air seeing him when he would walk in. … in real life, behind the scenes, he was a very business-oriented, normal guy … I always liked working with him.”

On why he Doesn’t Want to tnteract with Joe Hendry just yet:

“I’ve heard about this, I’ve seen some things go down. I don’t want any interaction until he shows something because I want to see what he’s got. I want to see where he can go because I know, we know what I can do, everything there is, to in the ring times ten. I would need to see what he could do otherwise that goes, ‘Why does he deserve this other than winning that match?’ I want to see what he’s got, so I’m down for whatever he has, I want to applaud it, I hope it’s great, it better be smart and funny because it’s going to want to make me punch him harder.”

