Nic Nemeth Names AJ Styles And Bobby Roode As His Favorite TNA Champions

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, who successfully defended his title against Joe Hendry at Saturday night’s Bound For Glory, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including who are his favorite TNA World Champions of the past.

Nemeth said, “It should all be Bobby Roode. No, AJ, Bobby Roode, there’s so many. I’m someone who famously didn’t watch wrestling because I didn’t like what I was doing creatively. It was kind of a joke, but I always paid attention. Old-school ECW, WWE ECW, TNA, Ring of Honor, all that stuff. I always checked out to see where the business was going and headed. AJ Styles, off the top of my head, and Bobby Roode are two complete package guys who could talk the talk. I feel like I’m a child that’s in this business. I’m 45 years old, I feel like a kid. But Bobby Roode and AJ Styles are genuinely grown men. Who when you see that look in their eyes, you believe them. You believe that they can tap you out, and you know they can go above and beyond to steal the show in the match and be ass-kicking champions. I love those two guys.”

