Nic Nemeth On AEW’s Hurt Syndicate: “Time To Pull The Trigger On Their Direction

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how he thinks AEW needs to decide whether The Hurt Syndicate stays heels or turns babyface.

Nemeth said, “Even with Swerve, there’s a gray area where he’s not the ‘Yay, I’m a good guy babyface,’ but at some point, you either have to pull the trigger, or you have to make someone decide, or you lead the crowd to decide for themselves. They’re all over. They’re all fighting. Everyone probably wants them to be buddies and in a group that dominates the entire company. And maybe that’s down the line.”

On how AEW should handle the turn creatively:

“You don’t have to hit anybody over the head with a hammer that’s spoonfeeding, ‘We’re the bad guys. We’re the good guys,’ but you need to have a little touch.”

