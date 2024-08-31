Nic Nemeth On If He Is Interested In Defending The TNA World Title On WWE NXT

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including if he is interested in defending his World Title on WWE NXT.

Nemeth said, “I’ve done that already, like what’s the payoff? I don’t become NXT Champion like I already did two years ago, or if there’s a payoff for the company, to have, ‘Hey, we’re bringing in our World Champ,’ and it’s going to be something special, then I am all ears to help both companies make it just one notch bigger and better.”

On other potential ways he could appear on WWE TV:

“Someone on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown making a challenge that would be different, someone I haven’t worked with. I was in NXT for a while, I was champion and I worked with Bron Breakker, which, man the kid’s freaking awesome … If there is any algorithm or business paperwork or data that says, ‘Hey this is going to be huge if you show up,’ let’s make it happen. 100% I will be there.”

