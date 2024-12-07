Nic Nemeth Predicts The Acclaimed’s Break-Up After Max Caster’s Loss On AEW Dynamite

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) are heading towards a break-up following Caster’s loss to Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite.

Nemeth said, “I think this one will be a genuine break-up. I think clearly, we have the d**k of the group known to be. This plays in and works out for both, one: it shows Caster being a d**k and getting what’s coming to him… and then you also tell the story of Swerve who was out for a little bit coming back and not F’ing around.”

On the match itself:

“This was — Swerve is not F’ing around, kick the s**t out of Caster, got the win, and reminded everybody who he is. It helps both their stories. You get Swerve back to ass-kicking and you get Caster getting a little [of] that’s coming to him, more than usual, to let him know; maybe that sets him straight.”

