Nic Nemeth Recalls Being Excited For AEW’s Launch When He Was In WWE

Top TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his excitement for AEW’s launch when he was still with WWE.

Nemeth said, “I was in WWE when I was doing work that I wasn’t really proud of. I go, ‘Ban, there’s something not so special happening right now. We need an alternative.’ And the world wanted one, and they got one, holy crap… I want 10 alternatives where I wanna be able to go. I don’t know which one I can watch this week, because I’m so hooked at all these different possibilities.”

On AEW’s current challenges:

“But there are so many people like that saying, I was rooting for this, it was an awesome alternative, it really made WWE step up their game. Now every time in the last year or so I get similar discussions, [it’s] I’ll always love this alternative, it’s cool, I’ll probably watch it sometimes, but it’s just not grabbing me. It’s not keeping me long-term, and a really important part is it’s not forcing me to go, ‘I have to see this next week.’”

