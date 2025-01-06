Nic Nemeth Recalls Painful Experience On MTV’s Silent Library In 2011

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth spoke with SHAK Wrestling on several topics, including his experience doing MTV’s Silent Library back in 2011 when he was still with WWE.

Nemeth said, “It was terrible, because a lot of times in those days, if you are not the Randy Orton or Stone Cold guy on the show, you would go to do things, and for the most part, it’s fun and you get to do these extra pieces. But to my knowledge, people who actually watched the show before I went and did it said that normally, ‘Oh, that’s so cool that you’re doing Silent Library, because they usually have celebrities on or people that from sports, and we watch them, and they come up with the pranks, or they’re involved in pranking some fans or students or people who are playing the game.’”

On not knowing what the show was before doing it:

“We were told that as we went there, and then we went there and we became the people being tortured. We didn’t know that ahead of time, so it’s there’s some gruesome stuff. I took a tennis ball on an elastic, stretched-out industrial rubber band to the crotch from everybody in the game, and I was black and blue for about two and a half weeks afterward. I went down hard. Other people were, like, chugging fish water, it was absolutely disgusting. We weren’t trying to make — we’re not trying to go on Fear Factor and get famous. We thought we were going to help with some pranks, and we were absolutely tortured. It was absolutely terrible.”

