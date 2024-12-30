Nic Nemeth Reveals His Main Goal For TNA Wrestling In 2025

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including his main goal for the company in 2025.

Nemeth said, “I’m very fortunate that I can think of other things instead. The best part is I don’t, I don’t think titles or like, ‘I need to be in a program with this person,’ or ‘I need to be this champion for six months, none of that stuff. I just go, I love that I am contributing to a company, at the top, and helping other people out behind me. I hope in 2025, I get fifty different opponents that I can also help make TNA that much better going into 2026. Like I said, it’s a very ambitious 2025 coming up for TNA, and we’ve got to deliver. We booked those buildings. We gotta put the butts in the seats, and I’m telling you, everyone at work is so damn excited to do it.”

You can check out Nemeth’s comments in the video below.

