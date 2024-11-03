Nic Nemeth Says GUNTHER Should Destroy Goldberg In His Final Match

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER should destroy WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in his final match. This comes after Goldberg announced that he will wrestle his last match in WWE some time next year.

Nemeth wrote, “On the bell, he spears & jackknife’s Gunther. G kicks out at 1. 3 minute match and good f’n riddance. Or it can be the Steiner kid. Relax.”

