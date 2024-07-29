Nic Nemeth Shares His Thoughts On The Finish Of AEW Blood & Guts Match

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the finish of the AEW Blood & Guts Match.

Nemeth said, “First and foremost, we need something better than those grill lighters, because they’re like the long holders for candles. I’m dead serious. We’ve seen Darby walk, shooting a flamethrower, and he comes out with like a long birthday candle [lighter]. Can you imagine, it’s like ‘Die Hard’ and you get the evil villain. He’s like, ‘I’m going to end this right now,’ and he’s like, click, click, click with his long cigarette holder. There’s something there that we can fix.”

On feeling a disconnect in the match’s final moments:

“[Allin says] ‘I’m going to light him on fire, but I want a title match.’ But [Jackson] has to say ‘title match,’ then he has to say he quits, and it’s going through another person. Then it’s not on the microphone the first time, but then it is the second time. There’s just some tiny disconnect with me [after] having this insane match.”

