Nic Nemeth Shares His Thoughts On The New Day Segment On Monday’s WWE RAW

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including The New Day segment on last Monday night’s WWE RAW.

Nemeth said, “Desk job’s supposed to be the death blow to anyone in a physical business. Whether you’re a cop and ‘they”re like ‘Ah, you’re forced to sit at a desk to get punished.’ Or if you’re an athlete and you’ve got to sit down and talk. That’s supposed to be the biggest shame. But you know what’s was fun and what’s…real? ‘Your girlfriend.’ That’s not the main part of the story, but when he says ‘Your outside business. You’re doing some other thing. Your projects. Your girlfriend’… People know that that person exists in real life. And it’s not just being said. We’ve all been there to when your buddy that goes out with you every Friday all of a sudden says ‘Well I can’t come out on Friday. I got this new girlfriend…’ So just that little piece of ‘You’re too busy doing your own stuff, and now you want to come help us when…we’re ready to jump off a cliff? Now you want to come help us?’ These are realistic points that make it the most believable bad guy thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.