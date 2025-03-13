Nic Nemeth Speaks Out About Initials Concerns On TNA And WWE Relationship

Top TNA star Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including TNA’s relationship with WWE and his initial concerns.

Nemeth said, “The first thing I was nervous about was like Okay, I know WWE has the reach, has the money, has the power’ and I go ‘I hope we get something out of this long term.’ It has been nothing but back and forth for both companies who are both kicking butt right now!”

On why it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan:

“Knowing that this relationship is only becoming more and more positive? It just really makes everything … it’s just a great time to be a fan. When you don’t have something and you get genuinely surprised? You have get those emotions you got when you were a kid watching wrestling.”

