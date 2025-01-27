Nic Nemeth Speaks Out On His TNA World Championship Reign

Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed his TNA World Championship reign.

Nemeth said, “I was happy and above all I was proud to be the TNA Champion … no matter champion or not, if I’m not even booked on the show, if I’m just a longtime ambassador, the relationship doesn’t even work, I would love to be waving that flag for TNA just because I know about the guys and gals, and all the hard work they put into it … huge year for TNA and we kicked it off at Genesis.”

On the live TNA iMPACT:

“We went for it, TNA put it all on the line and absolutely delivered … I got to watch so many of the matches, stories make sense and get paid off and watch everyone come on and be involved and just the hard work paid off … that’s the best part, live TV, I’m used to it, I did 20 years in a row of it, but so many people aren’t and there’s an extra buzz.”

