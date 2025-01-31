Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Jordynne Grace’s WWE Signing

Top TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics, including Jordynne Grace crushing it during her run in TNA and her WWE signing.

Nemeth said, “She crushed it, helped TNA be in the place where it is right now, won everything she could possibly win, did even more so, and now it’s time for her to cross the line the other way. What an amazing moment. And here’s a little piece that makes it extra cool for me. Nick Khan said something. I rarely hear him say anything that’s like, not business behind the scenes or like, ‘Hey, we’re killing it. Hey, we made another 20 billion.’ You’re like, yeah, we totally understand. But when he says something like that, it really stands out to me. In a world where he didn’t have to say anything, it could have been some intern sending out a tweet. It could have been anything, but it’s like, hey, this guy that we now know that is associated with a lot of success with WWE is saying something great about her and they’re excited that she’s there, how awesome is that?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.