Nicholas Jackson Addresses Jack Perry’s Unprotected Chair Shot That Some Were “Really Upset” About

Jack Perry was hit in the head by an unprotected chair shot, as seen on this week’s “Blood and Guts” AEW Dynamite episode. Shortly after the Blood and Guts cage match, WWE announcer Corey Graves wrote a post that appeared to be in response to the spot, but he deleted it.

According to SI.com, multiple contacts at AEW confirmed that the chair was “gimmicked” for the match. While speaking with SI.com, Nicholas Jackson commented on the chair shot.

“All I know is Jack is fine, and that’s all that matters, we know the risk we’re taking in the ring and it wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t prepared for it.”

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following about the spot:

“You can talk about gimmicking the chair all you want but I heard from one person after another in the business, including in AEW, really upset about it, noting they had taken those kind of chair shots when they were younger and either paid the price or leaned enough that they would never take one again. Like I’ve said, you can replace a knee or a shoulder, but you can’t replace a brain and just the normal being a pro wrestler is risky enough on your head without these spots that nobody talks about 48 hours later that the major companies in the U.S. had largely done away with.”