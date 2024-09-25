Nicholas Jackson Says He Misses Wednesday Night War Between WWE NXT And AEW

Fans and wrestlers alike still remember the weekly Wednesday Night War that once took place between WWE NXT and AEW.

It began as a way for WWE to counter-program AEW when Dynamite debuted in 2019, after NXT was moved to the USA Network to compete with the rival promotion on Wednesday nights. The weekly showdown continued until NXT moved to Tuesday nights in April 2021.

It brought back memories of the Monday Night War between WWE Raw and WCW Nitro in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During an interview with Justin Barrasso for his Undisputed Substack, Jackson was asked if he believes WWE’s upcoming NXT shows on the CW Network are a complement to AEW because of the competition they bring.

“Absolutely. Competition breeds excellence. One thing I actually kind of miss is when we’d battle it out weekly on Wednesday nights. It was exciting, seeing who would have the better night. It makes you feel more alive.”

NXT and AEW will face off next on October 8th, when AEW airs Title Tuesday.