Nick Aldis Announces Upcoming Dumpster Match On WWE SmackDown Lowdown

Following her surprise cameo along with several other WWE legends at the SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode in Seattle, WA. on September 13, Vickie Guerrero proposed a Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin during an interview segment on the SmackDown Lowdown digital series.
WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would make the bout official, although no date or show hosting the bout has been announced yet.
Bet. Thank you Vicky 🙏🙏 https://t.co/sXR1XUbP7H
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) September 14, 2024