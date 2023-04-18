Nick Aldis Comments On IMPACT Return: “I’m Excited About The Possibilities …”

Nick Aldis is back.

The former IMPACT Wrestling veteran and more recently, National Wrestling Alliance competitor, resurfaced in IMPACT at the Rebellion 2023 premium live event over the weekend.

After making his long-awaited return to his old stomping grounds at IMPACT Wrestling, Aldis took to social media to comment on his comeback.

“Thank you Toronto for the warm welcome,” Aldis wrote via Twitter. ” I’m excited to be back with IMPACT Wrestling.”

Aldis continued, “The energy in the dressing room is off the charts, and when I look at this world-class roster, I’m so excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. LFG.”