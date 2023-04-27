Nick Aldis Comments On The Impact Wrestling Talent Roster And Returning To The Company

Nick Aldis recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo for AdFreeShows.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Aldis talked about his return to Impact Wrestling:

“It’s a new chapter and that’s always exciting. I think the company did the very best that they could with an unfortunate situation. Clearly given the fact that the follow up show did the strongest number that it’s done in a year, shows that the momentum and the interest and the positive feelings towards Impact’s recent run are being reflected. I’m very, very fortunate and glad to be contributing to that.”

“For me, my responsibility is to come in and to justify the spot that they’re putting me in. I’m very, very grateful that they’ve shown me the respect that they have as far as coming in as Nick Aldis. I’m very much in control of who I am and how I’m presented and what I say and do. That’s something that’s earned and I certainly appreciate that, but I also understand that takes a great deal of trust on their part and they’re showing that to me as far as I’m concerned. I take it as the challenge now and responsibility is with me to justify that trust and to help continue this positive, forward momentum that Impact has. We’re on a roll. We got a hot hand and we’re building this thing. That’s the key for me is that I really like to be part of something that I feel is growing and has upward mobility. To come into Impact at this particular time, is, I think it’s great timing all around for everybody.”

The Impact talent roster:

“This Impact roster is a really, really, high level, world class guys, a lot of real seasoned professionals and a lot of really talented young wrestlers. The Knockouts division is arguably the strongest it’s ever been. The two things that stood out to me was, wow, this is a loaded roster. God, there’s so many guys here I want to wrestle, and two, just the overall atmosphere in the dressing room was so positive. You feel that everyone really knows we’re on the front foot here. We’ve got really good positive forward momentum. You could feel everybody was pushing and striving to bring out the best in each other and bring this company back to prominence. I know a thing or two about doing that.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)