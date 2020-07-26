Nick Aldis Issues An Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis issued an open letter to fans and discussed his run with the company. Here is an excerpt from what Aldis had to say:

“You’re also probably well aware that we have suffered a major hit to momentum between the pandemic and other unfortunate circumstances. But I’m here to remind you that I’m not the angry young man in his 20s any more, I’m a thick-skinned experienced man who has weathered storms before and knows how to do it. I’m also telling you that the major difference between the pre-NWA Nick and the current version is you, the fans. The fans who took a chance on a bold new strategy of focusing on one match, one champion, one challenger and one prize. The fans who sold out the GPB studios over and over for NWA Powerrr, the most authentic alternative in the business. The fans who stuck their flags in the ground on my island and said ‘this is where I want to be a wrestling fan the most.’

I want you to know how much I appreciate it. And I have no intention of letting you down.

And together, we can find that momentum again.”