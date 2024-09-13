Nick Aldis Makes Announcement Regarding Hour 1 Of Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Get your popcorn ready early!

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is featured in a special video that includes an announcement regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere episode.

Ahead of the two-hour WWE on USA blue brand show tonight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., Aldis has announced that the first 30 minutes of the show will air commercial free.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship is scheduled to kick off tonight’s show.