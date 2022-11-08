Nick Aldis Reacts to Being Pulled From NWA Hard Times III and Billy Corgan’s Recent Comments

This afternoon, Nick Aldis took to Twitter for the first time since the NWA announced his suspension.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the NWA has suspended Aldis and has pulled him from Saturday’s Hard Times III pay-per-view and Sunday’s Revolution Rumble events. The suspension comes after Aldis stated in a now-deleted Instagram video from the weekend that he gave his notice to the company due to disagreements with NWA President Billy Corgan, and that the promotion had become so embarrassing that he could no longer participate in it.

In an update, Aldis responded to a tweet about Corgan’s comments about a possible second album. Empower an all-pay-per-view, women’s and see if some of the best women’s wrestlers can wrestle in the NWA style and carry a pay-per-view.

“If some of you are wondering whether stuff like this factored into my decision to give my notice you’d be correct,” Aldis wrote.

Aldis also discussed his withdrawal from the weekend match against Odinson at NWA Hard Times III. Despite having given his notice this weekend, Aldis stated that he intends to fulfill his obligations to the fans in New Orleans, but he believes the NWA does not share his values.

“Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn’t seem to share the same values,” he wrote.

NWA COO Joe Galli confirmed today that Aldis is under contract until December 31. Galli also stated about the suspension, “This is not a wrestling angle.”

Aldis joined the NWA in 2017 and is a two-time World Champion. He will be a free agent on January 1, 2023 unless something changes in the next few weeks.

The following are Aldis’s complete tweets:

If some of you are wondering whether stuff like this factored into my decision to give my notice you'd be correct. https://t.co/WY6kQGIU2B — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 7, 2022