Nick Aldis Reacts To WWE Debuts Of Motor City Machine Guns

Nick Aldis is happy to see The Motor City Machine Guns in WWE.

The SmackDown General Manager took to X after the October 18 episode of SmackDown to comment on the long-awaited debuts of the fellow former TNA Wrestling stars in WWE.

“A tremendous full-circle moment with two of my favorite people in this industry,” he wrote via X. “Real ones already know, but MCMG are about to go global, and nobody deserves it more.”