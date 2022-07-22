Nick Aldis Removed From NWA 74, Billy Corgan Accuses Aldis of Playing Politics

The main event of the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will no longer feature Nick Aldis.

The NWA previously announced that Aldis would fight NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch after winning a tournament and Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender.

Billy Corgan, the owner of NWA, made the announcement that Tyrus will take Aldis’ place in the match against Murdoch during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Tyrus is the current NWA World Television Champion, but only Murdoch’s title will be on the line.

During his appearance on Busted Open today, Corgan accused Aldis with engaging in politics.

“In the case of Nick Aldis, yes, your #1 contender for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Trevor Murdoch in St. Louis, I’ve dealt with this man for over four years, and for every ounce of politicking you see publicly there’s about ten times worse behind the scenes. No one stresses me out more in the NWA than Nick Aldis, no one is more highly paid than Nick Aldis and no one is more unhappy than Nick Aldis,” Corgan said.

Aldis was then criticized by Corgan for a tweet he sent out after taking over as the number one contender this past week.

Tuesday’s tweet said, “I told you I would out think them all. No matter what kind of goalpost-moving goes on, I find a way to win. But I’m not naive; I know there are forces who don’t want to see me as champion again, and a lot can happen between now and #NWA74…your move…”

I told you I would out think them all. No matter what kind of goalpost-moving goes on, I find a way to win. But I'm not naive; I know there are forces who don't want to see me as champion again, and a lot can happen between now and #NWA74…your move… https://t.co/yTKKBbrodW — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 19, 2022

Aldis was then informed by Corgan that he had lost his position as the #1 contender and would not be competing in the NWA 74 main event. Tyrus was introduced as Aldis’ replacement.

“Listen, why this stuff has to play out in public I don’t know but I’m just sick of it,” Corgan added.

Aldis did reply to a tweet about Corgan’s announcement with three “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis, but he hasn’t publicly addressed Corgan’s remarks or the match change.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NIGHT ONE, AUGUST 27:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

Samantha Starr vs. TBA

Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

NIGHT TWO, AUGUST 28:

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles

10 Tag Teams TBA

TBA vs. TBA

The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.