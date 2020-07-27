Nick Aldis Responds To Bruce Prichard’s Recent Comments, Blasts Him Over RAW’s Ratings

Nick Aldis took to Twitter on Sunday, reacting to Bruce Prichard’s comments where he said Aldis didn’t have the “It Factor” to make it in WWE. Prichard claimed that Aldis was lacking in many areas.

Aldis responded today, commenting on the ratings for RAW. Of course, Prichard is currently the head creative writer for RAW and SmackDown. He also posted a video, showing Billy Corgan, Mark Henry, Cody Rhodes, Scott Steiner, Dory Funk, and Harley Race all praising him.

Aldis said, Hi @bruceprichard,Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings. However, there are a few hall-of-famers that seem to have a different opinion. Some of which are even featured below. PS, I’ll be live on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow AM.