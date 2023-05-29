Nick Aldis Reveals Potential Interest In WWE, Looks Back At Fallout With Billy Corgan

Nick Aldis recently spoke with METRO U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his recent work with IMPACT Wrestling, his fallout with Billy Corgan and the NWA, as well as his potential interest in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his current work with IMPACT and potential interest in WWE: “It is (IMPACT is a great fit for me), but as far as WWE, timing is everything. I don’t wanna speak to it too much, but timing was a big factor. I think everyone knows that there’s a lot going on there. Who knows?”

On the work he did in NWA being undone due to fallout with Billy Corgan: “I don’t wanna speak too much about my conversations with (WWE). And I certainly don’t want to imply or suggest that I had a choice of anywhere to go. That would be disingenuous or dishonest. It’s more about, what’s the best option right now? I did need a little bit of a mental break – because I did put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ll be honest, it was kinda heartbreaking to see a lot of my work get undone at the NWA. I needed a bit of time to just process it and go, hey, what they decide to do now that you’re gone is none of your concern. Your body of work will live on through your fans and that’s it. You build this brand for yourself. (Mickie James) was good at restoring that confidence in me as well.”

Check out the complete interview at Metro.co.uk.