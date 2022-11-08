Nick Aldis Says Billy Corgan Disrespected Him and Mickie James

There is a lot of fallout from Steve Fall’s interview with Billy Corgan, and more information about Nick Aldis and Corgan’s problems is emerging.

Fightful was scheduled to interview Aldis, but the interview was canceled after news broke that Aldis had given his notice and had been pulled from this weekend’s shows by the NWA.

Aldis stated that Corgan’s disrespect for himself and his wife Mickie James in the run-up to and after the inaugural NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view is a “huge reason” for the deterioration of Aldis’ relationship with the NWA. It was also stated that both have never publicly discussed this because Aldis was a top star in the company.

According to Fightful, several women who have appeared on the show on a regular basis felt disrespected when Corgan and Trevor Murdoch claimed that there wasn’t enough depth or women for a second Empowerrr show.

During an interview with Steve Fall, Corgan stated the following:

“I’m really intrigued by the interest in Empowerrr. We continue to want to do it. We continue to have discussions with other companies about working together to create a fresh Empowerrr event. The last time I talked about it, I created some headlines because people took umbrage with the fact, in fact, I had Maria Kanellis, and I’ve known Maria for many years, and I love Maria, but even Maria Kanellis is calling me out saying something about we have women and da, da, da.:

Corgan continued, “I think every company has the right to decide their level of standard. When you create a world class event like in Empowerrr, and it was a world class event, we’ve set a very, very high standard of what you should expect. Of course, there are plenty of great professional wrestlers in the world. Can they wrestle the NWA style? Can they carry a three hour pay per view? Can they move the case of women’s wrestling, not just in wrestling, but in terms of international media forward? These are my concerns. So everybody has their own version of it. That’s my version of it and that’s why I’m still on that. Until we can provide a world class event with some of the best professional wrestlers in the world, of course, in this case, females on the card, then we won’t do it. All this weird howling that goes on around it seems very strange to me because you’re taking a positive, and you’re making a negative out of a positive. That’s so weird to me.”

You can watch the complete interview by clicking here.