Nick Aldis Says The NWA Owes Him Money That Will Never Come

Former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA Star “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis recently appeared on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the NWA owes him money that will probably never come.

Aldis said, “I don’t wanna air dirty laundry but he showed his true colors with my exit from the NWA. I don’t wanna get into it too much but, they owe me money and it’s probably never gonna come and Pat kind of — I felt betrayed by Pat. I’ll just leave it at that.”

You can check out the entire podcast below.



