Nick Aldis Segment And More Confirmed For Post-Rebellion Edition Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the lineup for the post-Rebellion edition of Impact on AXS on Thursday.

On Thursday’s show, Nick Aldis will discuss his return. Aldis provided guest commentary for the co-main event at this past Sunday’s Rebellion, announcing his return to the company and his focus on the Impact World Title. Aldis also wrestled new Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, sparing Impact President Scott D’Amore from a fight with Maclin.

On Thursday’s show, Maclin will host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony.

The Impact episode for Thursday was taped on Monday in Toronto. Full spoilers are available by clicking here.

The full announced lineup for AXS at 8 p.m. ET is as follows:

* Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

* X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida and The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Impact newcomer Sheldon Jean of Big Brother Canada fame

* Frankie Kazarian vs. John Skyler and Jason Hotch in a Handicap Match

* Nick Aldis will address his return to Impact

* New Impact World Champion Steve Maclin will host a Changing of the Guard Ceremony

Thursday’s Before The Impact episode will feature Heath and Rhino vs. Shogun and Jack Price. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.