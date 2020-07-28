Nick Aldis Talks About How Much Money He Makes With The NWA

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis commented on his position with the NWA:

“I’m very blessed in the NWA. I make six figures. That’s not the case for everyone and I had to earn that. The first six months I worked for this company, I didn’t take a check. I said, I’ll get whatever I get from independent bookings and I’ll prove my value and I made plenty of money from the independents. I defended the title in 7 different countries on 4 different continents. I was doing just fine. I’ve been all in on this, no pun intended. There were times when Billy said just let me know when you are ready to take a salary and I said, no, we are good. After 6 months, I said ok, we have a goal on the horizon and we showed I can do business and do big business and I said you can stick me on a salary now. I’ve been very fortunate to do that. But I think that, and this is a point I want to make to a lot of the young wrestlers. Wrestling companies don’t just start and hand out six figure contracts to people. That’s not normal. There’ve been a few guys who have had a few sideways things to say about the NWA in that regard but ultimately I generate that revenue for the company. This company, even at this point, is still generating like over 5 figures in monthly revenue. That’s largely due to me. This isn’t about me putting myself over or patting myself on the back too hard. We have some incredible talent and a lot of people have worked really hard to make this thing what is. But deep down, if you are really truthful with yourself, is there really anybody else at this point for whom if they were to leave this brand that this company is in serious trouble. You know the answer. It’s no.”