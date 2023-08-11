Nick Jackson Reveals He Has Tried To End Being The Elite Several Times

Top AEW Stars and the company’s EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently appeared on an episode of the Swerve City podcast to talk about a number of topics including Nick revealing how he tried to end their hit YouTube series Being The Elite so many times.

Nick said, “At this point, I’ve tried to end it (Being The Elite) so many times (he laughed). I get burned out. Just coming up with ideas every week is tough for it. The fans like it.”

Matt added, “I think the fact that we can go back one day and watch these with our kids and be like, daddy, what were you doing around this (time)? I’m like, let me show ya. Just don’t watch episodes one through 100 where an entire storyline is about a p**is. Let’s watch this stuff where we’re just traveling. Some of this stuff is very inappropriate.”

Matt also talked about the financial issues The Young Bucks had when they were still starting out and how they were on food stamps for quite some time as well as how a lot of wrestlers in today’s era are entitled.

“It was tough and we all love to romanticize. I remember being 23, freshly married and I remember looking out — I’d make coffee every morning. I’d look out and see if they took my truck. Is my truck still here? Truck still here? Okay, good. I remember being on food stamps, I remember all that. So it’s like, yeah, I like to look back now because I overcame those days but those days were brutal, and at least it gave me perspective and I would never have done anything differently now that I feel like I have made it. I’m glad I struggled, I glad I had to go through that because now, I appreciate what I have, you know what I mean? And if that’s one thing I could teach the younger guys, like we were talking about earlier…”

Nick added, “The value of a dollar is so important.”

Matt said, “And appreciate, be grateful for what we have.”

Nick added, “There’s a lot of entitled wrestlers that have came up nowadays and I think we’re part of the blame because we’ve made it easy for people to sign contracts because we helped create an entire company.”

Matt said, “A lot of times as a father I go, I want things to be better for my kids. Not to say that we had things bad but I’m like, I want them to even have a better childhood than I did and it’s the same thing for wrestlers, right? Hey, if they don’t have to struggle as bad as I did, great. But there’s also a part of you that goes, but you don’t know what you’re missing.”

(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)