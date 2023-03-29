Nick Khan Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Creative Involvement

As PWMania.com previously reported, there has been speculation that Vince McMahon is once again involved in WWE creative, but sources claim that he is not.

WWE President Nick Khan was asked how involved Vince is with creative at this time during an appearance on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast.

Here is Khan’s response:

“Not that involved. Triple H, Paul Levesque, is the Head Of Creative. He was named the Head Of Creative in August. Vince has respected that. He’s embraced that. It’s also his son-in-law, as I’m sure you know, so they have their own dynamic. And from my point-of-view, things have been terrific for the past couple of months since Vince returned.”

