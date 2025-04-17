Nick Khan Breaks Silence On Vince McMahon Docuseries

WWE President Nick Khan recently opened up about the controversial Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon” during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. The six-part series, which chronicles the rise and fall of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, drew widespread attention—particularly for its final episode, which aired shortly after serious allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking were made against McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant. These allegations ultimately led to McMahon’s resignation from both WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

Khan addressed the situation with transparency, acknowledging the problematic nature of the series’ conclusion. “Well, look, episodes one through five, it was all fine, and then Episode Six obviously had a lot of tawdry allegations in there,” he said. He noted that WWE had no contractual power to block or cancel the release of the documentary, as the agreement with Netflix was made before he became a full-time executive at the company. “The most important thing at the company was, hey, this is not for us to spike it. That’s not what the deal was,” he explained.

Instead, Khan described his role during the release as managing the internal response and maintaining stability within the company. “It was sort of trying to help everyone stay calm, who was watching it,” he said. Despite the controversy, Khan expressed cautious optimism about WWE having weathered the worst of the storm. “We’ll get through this thing and get to the other side of it, which hopefully, now we are,” he added.