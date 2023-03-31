Nick Khan Comments On Stephanie McMahon Possibly Returning To WWE

WWE CEO Nick Khan believes Stephanie McMahon is in a good place right now, but the company would welcome her return.

McMahon resigned from WWE in January after her father, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, announced his controversial “retirement” in July 2022. McMahon had returned to work in 2022 after taking a leave of absence to spend time with her family during the investigation into her father. She was Co-CEO and Executive Chairwoman with Khan at the time.

In an update, Khan appeared Thursday’s on CNBC’s Closing Time and was asked about Stephanie’s departure earlier this year and whether she might return in the future. He said, Stephanie is welcome to return, but it is up to her.

Khan emphasized how Stephanie was already on leave when he and Vince called her back to work as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board in 2022. Stephanie did “phenomenal work” throughout the company, according to Khan.

Stephanie appears to be in a “great place” right now, according to Khan, and he believes she returned to do whatever she was thinking about doing during her leave of absence in 2022.

When asked if Stephanie could return to WWE, Khan said, “It’s a question for her. We would always love to have her as part of WWE. The time would need to be right for her and I’m not sure if she’s there yet.”