Nick Khan Comments On WWE Network/Disney Deal For Indonesia

It was reported earlier that WWE has signed a deal with Disney to carry the WWE Network on their Disney Hotstar+ platform in Indonesia. The deal will begin this Sunday.

WWE President Nick Khan commented on the new deal in a press release issued today. Below is the full translated press release-

DISNEY+ HOTSTAR BECOMES EXCLUSIVE HOME TO WIDE SELECTION OF WWE® NETWORK PROGRAMMING IN INDONESIA

Indonesia, January 26, 2022 – The Walt Disney Company and WWE® today announced that a wide selection of WWE Network content will become exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia, including the WWE’s premium live events.

Beginning with this weekend’s Royal Rumble® on Sunday, January 30 (Indonesian time), Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia will be the destination for all WWE premium live events (including WrestleMania®), as well as on-demand access to ground-breaking documentaries, reality shows and additional WWE Network archived content.

“As the home of global, regional and Indonesian hits, we’re excited to welcome the extensive library of content from WWE Network to the ever expanding slate of Disney+ Hotstar. With this new content on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope to expand our reach and engage even more audiences in Indonesia,” said Vineet Puri, General Manager, Indonesia, The Walt Disney Company.

“The Walt Disney Company has long been the gold standard in creating iconic intellectual property that serves as the backbone for international business growth,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “Partnering with Disney+ Hotstar will allow us to deliver WWE Network content including WrestleMania on a best-in-class platform to our existing fans in Indonesia while also introducing WWE to new audiences in the region as Disney+ continues to expand its reach internationally.”

Selected WWE Network content and all WWE premium live events will be available on Disney+ Hotstar as part of a standard subscription with no additional cost. Premium live event coverage will be delivered in Indonesia’s local language, Bahasa Indonesia, as well as in English.

About Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia

Disney+ Hotstar is the dedicated streaming home of global, regional and Indonesian hits, all in one place. It brings together blockbuster Hollywood movies and award-winning content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, content from leading Indonesian studios and a growing portfolio of Asia Pacific content. Disney+ Hotstar offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, live-action and animated series, short-form content and documentaries, including series like “WandaVision”, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, “The Mandalorian”, and films such as “Avengers: Endgame”, “Aladdin”, “Frozen 2” and “Luca”, alongside a huge library of Indonesian cinema releases and homegrown hits, including some of the Top 10 Indonesian box office titles, such as “Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss! Part 1” (#1 film), “Laskar Pelangi” (#4 film), “Habibie & Ainun” (#5 film), “Pengabdi Setan” (#6 film), “Ayat-Ayat Cinta” (#8 film) and Asia Pacific titles including “Snowdrop,” “Tokyo MER”, “Anita,” “BLACKPINK: The Movie” and many more.

Visit DisneyPlusHotstar.id to learn more about the service.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.