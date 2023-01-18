Nick Khan Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, Vince’s Honesty, and Mr. McMahon’s Possible WWE TV Return

WWE CEO Nick Khan believes Chairman Vince McMahon has been truthful about the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him last year.

During the interview, Khan was asked if he is concerned about more Vince revelations. Khan stated that he was not.

“It feels like wherever happened, happened and it’s out there,” Khan said of Vince. “And people know I’ve always found him to be a very honest broker with this stuff. So even when the process started last summer, there was nothing that he hid, there was nothing that he covered up. I think he was very honest about it and I appreciated that, and I think a lot of other folks did too.”

Simmons then brought up former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who recently sought $11.75 million in damages after publicly accusing McMahon of raping her in a limousine three decades ago, allegations McMahon has denied since. Khan was asked if potential suitors will wait to see how the Chatterton situation and other potential situations play out before approaching him.

“I think everyone’s just plowing ahead,” Khan responded. “Because in all of these businesses there’s never a clean, clear path. There’s always some encumbrance, something in the way, some hurdle in the way that you have to get around or get through. So I see that like I would any other item like it.”

Khan was also asked if Vince would ever return to WWE TV. He stated that it is not currently taking place, but that things could change.

Regarding the potential WWE sale, Khan stated that McMahon could only sell a portion of the company, emphasising the “strategic alternative” phrase that was used throughout the interview and in recent WWE filings since Vince returned.

“When he’s using the term ‘strategic alternative,’ it’s not to be cute. It’s basically, we’re looking at everything,” Khan said.