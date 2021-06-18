Nick Khan Explains Why Las Vegas Was Chosen To Host SummerSlam 2021

In an interview with Las Vegas’ FOX 5 News, WWE President Nick Khan explained why Las Vegas was chosen to host the 2021 Summerslam PPV…

“We know how bad the pandemic hit Las Vegas and the economy there. One of the thoughts we had was to have one of our signature events, SummerSlam, at Allegiant. I don’t believe there have been full fans there yet. We thought a big sell out crowd in Vegas to help stimulate the economy would be the right thing to do with the city.”

Khan also commented on WWE holding tryouts in Vegas. You can check out footage from his interview below:

Believe it or not, like the Wizard of Oz, Nick Khan is a human being. He did some SummerSlam media in Vegas. Talked a little about himself and why WWE chose Vegas for the show. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/SDDSkEbHBt — Danny (@dajosc11) June 17, 2021