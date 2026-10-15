Nick Khan Explains WWE’s Approach To Stars Taking Outside Projects

WWE President Nick Khan has explained why the company is increasingly supportive of its biggest stars pursuing opportunities outside professional wrestling, particularly when those projects can help expand their mainstream appeal.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Khan discussed WWE’s approach to outside entertainment ventures as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes prepare for the release of the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

Both Reigns and Rhodes have been expanding their presence in Hollywood, with WWE supporting their involvement in the film despite the demands of their wrestling careers.

According to Khan, greater exposure outside WWE can ultimately benefit the company by increasing the visibility and popularity of its performers. “If past is prologue, the bigger that these guys can become outside of the W.W.E., the bigger they become inside W.W.E. — that’s good for everybody,” Khan said.

Khan also emphasized that Reigns and Rhodes have reached a point in their careers where they have earned the company’s confidence and support when it comes to accepting outside opportunities. “Both (Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes) have earned the right to do outside projects with W.W.E.’s buy-in and support.”

However, Khan made it clear that WWE’s willingness to accommodate outside commitments does not mean every member of the roster will automatically receive the same flexibility.

Instead, the company intends to evaluate potential film and television projects involving other performers individually, taking the circumstances of each opportunity into consideration.

The comments come as Reigns and Rhodes continue making media appearances connected to Street Fighter, in which both WWE stars have prominent roles.

Khan’s remarks suggest that WWE views outside entertainment opportunities as a way to strengthen the profiles of established stars while potentially bringing additional attention to its own programming.

Meanwhile, WWE is preparing for its upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, currently scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.