Nick Khan Open To WWE Having Sponsorships On The Ring Mat, Apron And Turnbuckles

Nick Khan recently spoke with Lightshed Live about WWE’s sale to Endeavour Group, which will merge the UFC and WWE.

When asked if WWE would consider having sponsors featured on their ring mat, similar to what the UFC does, Khan said he was open to the idea.

He stated, “We are open for business. Ring mat, ring apron, the turnbuckles, everything that can be sold, we want to explore selling it. Obviously, it needs to be the right product, it can’t be too distracting, but if it’s the right relationship and the right company, we’re ready to go.“