Nick Khan Reveals His WWE Mount Rushmore

WWE President Nick Khan joined The Bill Simmons Podcast ahead of WrestleMania 41 and offered his take on one of wrestling’s most debated questions: Who belongs on WWE’s Mount Rushmore?

Khan had no hesitation locking in two foundational figures.

“Flair, Hogan, for sure. Yeah,” he confirmed, selecting Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan as must-haves.

When it came to filling the remaining two spots, Khan acknowledged it was far more difficult, citing multiple legends and trailblazers across WWE’s storied history.

He pointed to John Cena for his incredible longevity.

“Cena deserves some sort of recognition. You’re talking about a 20-year run.”

Roman Reigns was also in the conversation due to his dominant run as Undisputed WWE Champion over the past few years.

“And what Roman did the last couple of years,” Khan said, referencing Reigns’ historic reign and evolution as a top-tier performer.

Khan acknowledged the legacy of Bruno Sammartino, despite Sammartino’s era preceding Khan’s own fandom.

“Sammartino was just before me, but you would read… he held the championship for this period of time.”

He also gave a respectful nod to Superstar Billy Graham, who influenced future generations of flamboyant performers.

Ultimately, Khan circled back to the cultural impact of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who helped usher in the Attitude Era despite a relatively short run due to injury.

“I would put Austin somewhere around there, just because of the impact he had,” he explained. “I think if I’m remembering correctly, he retired at like 39 with injury and all of those things.”

Khan also briefly discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, highlighting his early exit from full-time wrestling to pursue a film career.

“Rock left early to pursue a different career and was doing movies.”

While Khan didn’t explicitly finalize his full top four after Flair and Hogan, it’s clear his personal WWE Mount Rushmore shortlist includes Cena, Reigns, Austin, and Rock—each representing a unique era and legacy within the company.