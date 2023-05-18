Nick Khan Says WWE SmackDown Could Switch Nights if They Leave FOX, Praises Amazon

WWE CEO Nick Khan is praising Amazon at a time when the company is negotiating new media rights deals for Raw and SmackDown, with contracts with USA Network and FOX set to expire next year.

WWE has passed the deadline for renewing its media rights deals with USA and FOX, allowing them to continue discussions and speak with other networks.

Khan praised Amazon while speaking at the Moffett Nathanson conference. He also mentioned that if WWE leaves FOX, SmackDown could move away from Friday nights. Previously, the show aired on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Khan has previously expressed his admiration for Amazon:

