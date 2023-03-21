Nick Wayne Set To Make His DDT Pro-Wrestling Debut In May

By
Lewis Carlan
-
(Photo Credit: Twitter)

Indy Wrestling standout Nick Wayne will be heading to Japan in May to make his debut for DDT Pro-Wrestling.

The announcement was made at today’s DDT Pro’s Judgment event. Wayne will debut on the May 3rd show in Yokohama Budokan. DDT/AEW superstar Konosuke Takeshita recommended Nick Wayne which led to this upcoming debut.

Nick Wayne expressed his excitement about debuting for DDT Pro.

An opponent for Wayne has not yet been confirmed as if this writing.

Wayne, who is only 17, is under an apprenticeship deal with AEW which will take effect once he graduates high school.

