Nick Wayne Set To Make His DDT Pro-Wrestling Debut In May

Indy Wrestling standout Nick Wayne will be heading to Japan in May to make his debut for DDT Pro-Wrestling.

The announcement was made at today’s DDT Pro’s Judgment event. Wayne will debut on the May 3rd show in Yokohama Budokan. DDT/AEW superstar Konosuke Takeshita recommended Nick Wayne which led to this upcoming debut.

Recommended by Konosuke Takeshita, the 17 year old supernova Nick Wayne is coming to Japan to wrestle in DDT! He will be at the 3rd May show in Yokohama Budokan. #ddtpro https://t.co/cykhJn6kKo — Dramatic DDT (@DramaticDDT) March 21, 2023

Nick Wayne expressed his excitement about debuting for DDT Pro.

Very blessed and honored to announce I will be RETURNING TO 🇯🇵 FOR @ddtpro May 3rd/ Yokohama Budokan https://t.co/eBhRw3wAaW — Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) March 21, 2023

An opponent for Wayne has not yet been confirmed as if this writing.

Wayne, who is only 17, is under an apprenticeship deal with AEW which will take effect once he graduates high school.