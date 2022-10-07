Nigel McGuinness No Longer With WWE

Nigel McGuinness has left WWE.

McGuinness was let go from the company earlier this week, according to PWInsider and Fightful Select. He has not yet provided any public statements regarding his departure.

Whether it be as a commentator or as a coach or producer, McGuinness would be an excellent addition to any production team. Given his extensive background in ROH, it would make perfect sense for Tony Khan to hire him if he is able to obtain weekly television for ROH.

In 2016, McGuinness signed a contract with WWE, originally serving as an announcer for the WWE UK Classic. Subsequently, he was brought on as a commentator for a variety of events, including NXT, NXT UK, Main Event, and 205 Live.

In September of 2006, McGuinness was given an offer to wrestle for WWE; however, the contract was withdrawn since he failed to reveal a past injury to his biceps while he was being pre-screened medically. His physician believed the damage had healed, and he was fit to wrestle again; but, the physicians working for WWE urged McGuinness to have surgery to repair a previous injury before he could return to the ring. McGuinness was unable to pay for the procedure and WWE withdrew their offer after.

McGuinness worked for Impact Wrestling, but his career there was disrupted when he was diagnosed with Hepatitis-C (which he was eventually cured of), and he was forced to retire in 2011.

He was a top ROH star in the early days, having notable matches with Bryan Danielson, Takeshi Morishima, Austin Aries, Jay Briscoe, Tyler Black, and others. He has held the ROH World Heavyweight Championship and Pure Championship.