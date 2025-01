According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nigel McGuinness recently suffered a broken index finger that forced him to miss an episode of AEW Dynamite. He did not appear on the January 1 episode of the show but was back for Collision on January 4.

McGuinness discussed the injury during his comedy & magic show last week. He said the bone went through the skin.

McGuinness also noted that he tried to do ‘new things’ in his last match against Lee Moriarty at Final Battle.