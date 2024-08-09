Nigel McGuinness Talks About Potential Return For Match Against Bryan Danielson

Nigel McGuinness recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW commentator teased the possibility of returning to the ring to end his career on his own terms.

“That’s definitely a possibility,” he said. “I mean, you mentioned before we started filming that you watched the documentary, it was rather an ignominious end to my career. I was very grateful to all the independent promoters who booked me on my final retirement tour. But I certainly never imagined that my last match would be in a small volunteer fire department in West Virginia. But yeah, you just don’t get to choose it sometimes.”

He also addressed the possibility of a match against Bryan Danielson, who is winding his own career down in AEW.

“It certainly feels like that,” he said. “You know what I mean? It certainly feels like that. All roads, to me, I think certainly aim towards him. Because there’s so much talent in AEW, so many young guys who deserve those spots. I’m very inspired by Christian Cage, obviously, and Adam Copeland, as much as I’d hate to admit it [laughs].”

McGuinness continued, “These guys can show that they haven’t lost a step. They can still go and all the knowledge that they have, they can convey and pass on to the next generation by being in the ring with them as well I’ve been like, wow. Getting back in the ring, I felt like, wow, it is a strange realization when you figure out that the only thing stopping you from being a wrestler is you. Now, having said that, I’ve certainly got no desire to step away from the announcing booth. I don’t want to become a full-time wrestler. I don’t really want to wrestle anymore, to be honest with you. Other than beating Bryan, obviously, because there’s our story. There’s our history.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.